Turkiye looks to import gas from Turkmenistan to help Europe

HATAY, TURKIYE - JANUARY 31: LNG transfer of the ship from Algeria to Ertugrul Gazi, Turkey's first floating LNG storage and gasification vessel (FSRU) is being carried out at BOTAS Dortyol FSRU Terminal in Hatay, Turkiye on January 31, 2022. ( Burak Milli - Anadolu Agency )
Turkiye is working on plans to bring in gas from Turkmenistan and has started transiting gas to neighbouring Bulgaria, which has already had its supplies of Russian gas cut, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Turkish Vice President, Fuat Oktay, announced that Ankara is exploring three alternative routes for transiting gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan and into the TANAP pipeline, which runs across Turkiye to Greece.

Turkmenistan and Turkiye signed a framework agreement for Turkmenistan, which is keen to diversify exports of its gas to world markets, to supply gas to the proposed Trans-Anatolian natural gas pipeline project (TANAP).

Turkiye and Turkmenistan are working on a gas deal that will likely extend to Europe in a bid to reduce Western dependency on Russian gas.

"We attach great significance to deliveries of Turkmenistan's natural gas to Europe via Turkiye," Oktay said.

"Europe's energy security is important for us," he added.

Erdogan: Turkiye will pump 10m cubic metres of gas a day from Black Sea

