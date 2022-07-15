Ex-Tunisia MP: Saudi Arabia saved us from a major fuel crisis 

Saudi Arabia supplied Tunisia with oil shipments after international oil companies refused to do so due to Tunis' debts, former MP Rached Khiari said.

Taking to Facebook, Khiari said: "During the current controversy on the constitution of the coup, a serious crisis in the gasoline and fuel sector is approaching. The government depended on the strategic reserve that is sufficient for only 30 days. Knowing that this stock is mainly allocated for the electricity company and hospitals to be used in the event of an energy crisis."

"The reason is that the credit rating companies classified the banks in Tunisia as not being trusted, and accordingly the international oil companies refused to sell Tunisia new oil shipments before its debts are paid."

He pointed out that over recent months Saudi Arabia provided Tunisia with urgent oil shipments to avoid a major fuel crisis in the country.

"The Minister of Religious Affairs travelled to Saudi Arabia a few days ago, and he is carrying a message from President Kais Saied to Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, hoping of persuading him to provide us with a new oil shipment as urgent aid, however, the kingdom had not responded by the time I write this," Khiari said.

Tunisia: opposition party takes legal action to disrupt the referendum on constitution