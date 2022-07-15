Qatar attends ministerial meeting on environmental cooperation in Iran

The Qatari government joined the "Regional Ministerial Meeting of Environmental Cooperation for a Better Future" in Iran's capital, Tehran, to overcome the common climate and environmental challenges in the region, Qatari local media reports.

According to the report, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, H E Dr Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani, led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting.

During the meeting, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change confirmed that the State of Qatar devoted particular attention to environment issues and its factors.

The State of Qatar managed to reduce trans-boundary pollutants to ensure full regional protection for marine and terrestrial species, in addition to playing an effective role in fostering the strenuous efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Qatar is also the first Gulf country to withdraw from The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2021.

