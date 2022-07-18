Biden visit revealed deep differences among top Fatah leaders

Senior Fatah leaders yesterday revealed that US President Joe Biden's visit to Bethlehem highlighted the deep differences among top leaders of Fatah's Central Committee, Quds Press reported.

The senior leader, who preferred to remain unknown, said that the differences are between the camp led by Secretary of the Central Committee, Jibril Al-Rajoub, and Fatah Deputy leader, Mahmoud Al-Alou, and the camp led by Secretary of PLO's Executive Committee, Hussein Al-Sheikh, and intelligence official Majed Faraj.

According to Quds Press, the differences relate to taking decisions related to fighting the Israeli occupation in order to regain Fatah's status among the Palestinians.