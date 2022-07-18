Israel flag-carrier submits official request to use Saudi airspace

Israeli flag carrier, El Al, has submitted an official request to use Saudi Arabia's airspace, according to Israeli media on Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, upon approval, flights from Israel to eastern Asia will be set to fly via a new shortened route within two weeks, a move that will minimise the cost of the flights from Israel to eastern Asia destinations.

The Israeli move came just two days after Saudi authorities said it would open the Kingdom's airspace to all carriers, a move paving the way for Israeli flights to fly over Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came during a maiden tour by US President Joe Biden in the region that included Israel and Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the report.