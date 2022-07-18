Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel flag-carrier submits official request to use Saudi airspace

Israeli flag carrier, El Al, has submitted an official request to use Saudi Arabia's airspace, according to Israeli media on Sunday.
July 18, 2022 at 3:14 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, US
A Boeing 757 plane of the Israeli airliner El Al [Aero Icarus / Flickr]
A Boeing 757 plane of the Israeli airliner El Al [Aero Icarus / Flickr]
 July 18, 2022 at 3:14 pm

Israeli flag carrier, El Al, has submitted an official request to use Saudi Arabia's airspace, according to Israeli media on Sunday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said, upon approval, flights from Israel to eastern Asia will be set to fly via a new shortened route within two weeks, a move that will minimise the cost of the flights from Israel to eastern Asia destinations.

READ:  Saudi decision to open air-space to Israel lauded as first step to normalisation  

The Israeli move came just two days after Saudi authorities said it would open the Kingdom's airspace to all carriers, a move paving the way for Israeli flights to fly over Saudi Arabia.

The announcement came during a maiden tour by US President Joe Biden in the region that included Israel and Saudi Arabia.

There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the report.

 

 

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments