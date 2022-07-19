Iraq envoy to Lebanon dismissed after photos of him holding RPG go viral

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein yesterday dismissed the country's Ambassador to Lebanon, Haider Shaya Al-Barrak after photos of him using an RPG7 rocket launcher during a hunting trip went viral on social media.

Iraqi media outlets published a decree issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by Hussein ordering the recall of Ambassador Al-Barrak from the Iraqi embassy in Lebanon to Baghdad.

Senior Iraqi diplomatic sources told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the Iraqi embassy will now be managed by the consul for the time being.

Iraqi and Lebanese social media users criticised the former ambassador's use of weapons in violation of his duties as an diplomat and highlighted the negative message regarding the culture of uncontrolled weapons proliferation in Lebanon, which the country seeks to limit.

Al-Barrak responded to the criticism saying that "hunting was a part of his identity" and that he had wanted to share his cultural activities.

This is not the first time the Iraqi ambassador to Lebanon has raised controversy.

In mid-March, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry summoned him to Baghdad after he boycotted a Lebanese journalist working for the official Iraqi channel and prevented a government delegation coming from Baghdad from making any statements to her.

