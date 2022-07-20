Abbas renews his readiness for peace talks with Israel

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday renewed his readiness for holding peace talks with the Israeli occupation's leaders, news agencies reported.

"We are ready to engage in any peace effort or initiative based on international legitimacy leading to the establishment of peace, security and stability for all in the region," Abbas told journalists after meeting his Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis, in Bucharest.

"The current situation cannot continue forever," he said. "We continue to initiate contacts to gather international support in order to create initiatives to prevent the situation from worsening before it is too late."

According to Abbas, the collapse of the two-state solution will lead to difficult and complicated situations.

Meanwhile, the Romanian president said that achieving peace in the Middle East remains a priority on the agenda of his country's foreign policy.

"Romania, as a state that has traditional and close friendly relations with both states, is ready to provide the necessary support."

