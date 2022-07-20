Bennett angry with Lapid over 'despicable suggestion' for office location

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett got angry with current Prime Minister Yair Lapid following the "despicable suggestion" for Bennett's office location, Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday.

Reporting Israeli Public Broadcaster, Kan, the online news site said Lapid suggested a room on the eighth floor of the building which houses the Prime Minister's headquarters to be prepared for Bennett, who became alternate prime minister.

Bennett refused to accept the room, which his aides described as a "despicable suggestion." The former prime minister moved to his ministerial office in the Knesset headquarters instead, and decided not to attend US President Joe Biden's reception with Lapid last week. He also failed to attend the cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Kan said that this is the first time the alternate prime minister does not have a designated office.

OPINION: As the chaos gets worse, political instability is now the norm in Israel