Gaza: military court sentences Palestinian collaborators

A military court in Gaza condemned three Palestinians on Tuesday to prison sentences with hard labour for collaborating with the Israeli occupation authorities, local judicial sources have revealed. The court referred the verdicts to the terms of the law as adopted by the Palestinian Authority.

The sources identified the collaborators as Samir from Khan Younis who was born in 1949 and was sentenced to 17 years in prison; Khaled from Rafah, born in 1994, 15 years; and Ashraf from Gaza, born in 1970, also 15 years.

The three attended the court session to hear the passing of their sentences. They can appeal against the verdicts.

