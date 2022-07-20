Latest News
Miss Ethiopia describes 'harrowing ordeal' of travelling to the UK
Report: FBI arrests Saudi man who threatened kingdom's opponents
Bennett angry with Lapid over 'despicable suggestion' for office location
UK High Commissioner to Rwanda warned against gov't's immigration plan
Qatar telecoms company looks to exit Myanmar market
Gaza: military court sentences Palestinian collaborators
Libya's rival commanders agree to start uniting military
PA warns of Israeli election used as cover for settlement expansion
Abbas renews his readiness for peace talks with Israel
Syria talks postponed, says UN Envoy
Lebanon security forces raid Central Bank to arrest Governor
Somaliland bans BBC from operating in its territory
Qatar Air Chief says home-working 'epidemic' fuels travel chaos
White House expects OPEC+ oil production hike after Middle East trip
Turkiye hopes US will not fall for lawmaker 'game' on F-16 sales
