Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi-led coalition denies carrying out airstrikes in Yemen

July 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Yemen
SANAA, YEMEN - JANUARY 18: Yemenis inspect the damage after The Saudi-led coalition forces announced on Tuesday that they are carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa in response to the latest attacks on Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Houthis in capital Sanaa, Yemen on January 18, 2022. ( Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency )
Yemenis inspect the damage after The Saudi-led coalition forces announced on Tuesday that they are carrying out airstrikes on Sanaa in response to the latest attacks on Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), by the Houthis in capital Sanaa, Yemen on January 18, 2022 [Mohammed Hamoud - Anadolu Agency]
 July 20, 2022 at 7:00 pm

The Saudi-led coalition, on Wednesday, denied rebel accusations of carrying out airstrikes in war-torn Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, Houthi rebels accused the coalition of launching airstrikes in the south-western Dhale province.

A coalition statement, however, termed the rebel accusations as "baseless", saying it has halted its attacks in Yemen with the enforcement of a UN-brokered truce in the country.

The coalition said it backs "all measures aimed at consolidating the truce between the Yemeni parties."

On 2 June, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to extend the UN-brokered truce for two additional months. Under the ceasefire, which was first reached on 2 April, all military operations were halted. The agreement also allowed the operation of commercial flights from rebel-held Sana'a Airport in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sana'a. The Houthis remain in control of the capital, as well as wide swathes of territory, despite a military campaign conducted by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies since 2015, aimed at ousting them and restoring the Yemeni government.

The Saudi-led campaign has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation. Millions suffer from hunger amid persistent famine-like conditions.

READ:  Saudi Arabia is losing the war in Yemen after seven years of mayhem and destruction

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaUAEYemen
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments