Saudi-led coalition denies carrying out airstrikes in Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition, on Wednesday, denied rebel accusations of carrying out airstrikes in war-torn Yemen, Anadolu News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, Houthi rebels accused the coalition of launching airstrikes in the south-western Dhale province.

A coalition statement, however, termed the rebel accusations as "baseless", saying it has halted its attacks in Yemen with the enforcement of a UN-brokered truce in the country.

The coalition said it backs "all measures aimed at consolidating the truce between the Yemeni parties."

On 2 June, Yemen's warring rivals agreed to extend the UN-brokered truce for two additional months. Under the ceasefire, which was first reached on 2 April, all military operations were halted. The agreement also allowed the operation of commercial flights from rebel-held Sana'a Airport in the Yemeni capital.

Yemen has been engulfed by violence and instability since 2014, when Iran-aligned Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including Sana'a. The Houthis remain in control of the capital, as well as wide swathes of territory, despite a military campaign conducted by Saudi Arabia and its Gulf Arab allies since 2015, aimed at ousting them and restoring the Yemeni government.

The Saudi-led campaign has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation in the war-torn nation. Millions suffer from hunger amid persistent famine-like conditions.

