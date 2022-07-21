Jordan will maintain links with Russia and Syria regarding border threats, says king

Jordan's King Abdullah II reiterated on Wednesday that the Hashemite Kingdom will maintain its links with Russia and Syria regarding border threats, Anadolu has reported. He did not give any further details.

The Jordanian monarch made his comment during a meeting with tribal leaders and representatives of local communities in the north of the country, explained the Royal Court.

"The heroes of the Arab army and the security apparatuses are ready for any threat approaching our Kingdom," said King Abdullah. "The directions are very clear in relation to security threats, which are a red line that cannot be tolerated."

Jordan announced a change in the rules of engagement on 17 January and expanded its operations against increasing infiltration and smuggling.

