Algeria arrests ex-Tunisia intelligence chief

Algerian authorities arrested former Tunisian intelligence chief Lazhar Longo as he was allegedly sneaking through the border between the two countries and handed him over to Tunisian authorities, the London-based newspaper Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

Last year, Tongo was sacked by Tunisian President Kais Saied, who suspended parliament, dismissed then-Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and seized executive authority.

Since Saied's takeover of power, Tunisian authorities have pursued Tongo over accusations that he belongs to a secret apparatus of the opposition Ennahda movement, which held a majority in the previous government.

Tongo had close ties with Mechichi and Ennahda. He previously served as a security attaché at the Tunisian embassy in Paris and as intelligence chief on numerous occasions.

