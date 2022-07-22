Russia strikes Christian-majority villages in Syria, kills 7

Seven civilians, including five children, were killed and 13 others injured when Russian air strikes hit Christian-majority villages in the west of Syria's Idlib province in the early hours of today, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the body, the Russian warplane took off from the Khmeimim air base in Latakia and hit Al-Yacoubiyah and Judayda villages at 02:36GMT.

The Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said that seven civilians, including five children, had been killed and 13 others injured in the attack.

During the Astana meeting in 2017, Türkiye, Russia, and Iran agreed to create four "de-escalation zones" in the opposition-held area. However, the Syrian regime, Iran-backed militias and Russia have continued their attacks in an effort to recapture Idlib.

Russia has been carrying out air strikes in Syria since 2015, helping its ally President Bashar Al-Assad reclaim territory from opposition and extremist groups.

