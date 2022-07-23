Portuguese / Spanish / English

Macron's smile upon hearing Abu-Akleh's name causes controversy

July 23, 2022 at 11:22 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, France, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JUNE 23: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (not seen), European Council President Charles Michel (not seen), and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint press conference after EU Leaders' Summit held in Brussels, Belgium on June 23, 2022. ( Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency )
French President Emmanuel Macron's smiled when he heard Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas mentioning the name of Shireen Abu-Akleh, causing controversy on social media, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

Earlier this week, following a meeting between Abbas and Macron in Paris, both held a press conference and spoke about various issues.

When Abbas spoke about Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Abu-Akleh, Macron and his translator were both seen smiling.

Social media users posted the video showing the moment, criticising Macron and accusing him of being a hypocrite.

Despite the incident, Macron had called Abbas following Abu-Akleh's murder by the Israeli occupation forces to urge Israel to swiftly complete investigations into the incident.

