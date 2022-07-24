Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in Nablus

July 24, 2022 at 1:22 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians attend a funeral ceremony held for Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22, who were shot dead during the raid by Israeli forces on the Old City area of ​​Nablus city in the West Bank on July 23, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli army killed two Palestinians in northern West Bank on Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization said "two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army's bullets during an operation at dawn on Sunday, in the old city of Nablus."

The two "martyrs" were identified as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22, it added.

Eight others were injured from live bullets, the Red Crescent said, adding that four of the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said Israeli forces stormed the old city and surrounded a house, which led to clashes. The forces used live bullets and tear gas canisters against the Palestinians, they added.

