Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians in Nablus

Israeli army killed two Palestinians in northern West Bank on Sunday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the humanitarian organization said "two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army's bullets during an operation at dawn on Sunday, in the old city of Nablus."

The two "martyrs" were identified as Aboud Sobh, 29, and Muhammad Al-Azizi, 22, it added.

Eight others were injured from live bullets, the Red Crescent said, adding that four of the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses said Israeli forces stormed the old city and surrounded a house, which led to clashes. The forces used live bullets and tear gas canisters against the Palestinians, they added.

