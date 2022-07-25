Arab League urges Libya politicians to preserve state institutions

The Arab League yesterday called on politicians in Libya to assume their responsibilities towards "unifying and preserving the institutions of the Libyan state, particularly the military and security institutions on the path to restoring stability in the country."

The regional body expressed its concerns over recent armed clashes that took place in the cities of Tripoli and Misrata during, which resulted in civilian casualties.

The league's spokesperson, Gamal Roushdy, said in a statement that the "renewed resort to arms and armed clashes, regardless of their parties, is a worrying matter," urging the competent Libyan authorities to take the "necessary measures to restore security."

On Friday, thirteen deaths were reported as a result of the clashes in Tripoli between forces from the Presidential Council's security force and another from the Special Deterrence Force. Thirty people were injured, according to Osama Ali, the spokesman of the Ambulance System, who confirmed that children were among the dead.

The airport administration also announced on Friday "the suspension of air traffic", while the University of Tripoli announced, on its Facebook page, the suspension of study and all exams on Saturday.

