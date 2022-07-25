Hamas official calls for allowing resistance to defend Palestinian people in the West Bank

Palestinian lawmaker Mona Mansour yesterday called on the Palestinian Authority to give space for the resistance to defend the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites, as guaranteed by international laws for all peoples under occupation.

"Whoever thought he would enjoy security, safety or comfort and stability with the presence of the [Israeli] occupation that terrorises the safe and kills our people one by one, is mistaken," Mansour said, adding that "the series of [Israeli] crimes will not stop unless we are united against the usurping occupier, or if the [Palestinian Authority] stops protecting the occupation."

"All countries of the world have sovereignty over their land and protect and defend their people, except the [Palestinian] Authority which has no sovereignty over its land, but rather it protects the security of its occupier instead of protecting the security of its people, because of agreements that tie it down," she added.

Mansour, who is affiliated with Hamas, said if the Palestinian Authority is unable to protect its people, it should allow the resistance to defend the land, its people and its sanctities.

