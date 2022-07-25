Portuguese / Spanish / English

Kuwait names emir's son as PM

Former Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Kuwait City, on 15 March 2022 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP]
Kuwait named the emir's son as the country's new prime minister yesterday to replace caretaker premier Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid who faced a combative parliament as head of cabinet in a feud hindering fiscal reform, Reuters reports.

Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who took over most of the ruling emir's duties late last year, named Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Sabah to the post in an emiri decree.

Sheikh Ahmad was previously interior minister and must now form a government.

