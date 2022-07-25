Kuwait records highest marriage and divorce rates in five years

The State of Kuwait has recorded its highest rate of marriage and divorce in five years, Al-Rai newspaper said on Sunday. Last year there was a "remarkable" increase in marriage among Kuwaitis, accompanied by a corresponding increase in the divorce rate.

A recent report issued by the Central Statistical Bureau showed that the divorce between 2017 and 2021 peaked last year at 13.7 per cent. The highest number of marriages was in 2021, with 13,804 weddings, 11,322 of them between Kuwaiti citizens, and 1,783 cases involving a non-Kuwaiti spouse.

The divorce rate was also high in 2021. There were 6,205 marriages dissolved last year alone.

