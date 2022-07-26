Latest News
Iran sees 580% rise in oil and condensates income
Envoy warns UN that Palestinians face 'future of fear, harassment, intimidation'
Iran, Russia to start trading in national currencies, dropping US dollar
Israel officers warn ground forces unprepared for war: Israeli media
Turkiye scientists complete 2nd Arctic Ocean expedition
Desolate Turkiye amusement park touted as testament to government waste
Most Qatar World Cup teams to be based inside 10 km radius
Lebanon Parliament passes amendments to banking secrecy law
Israel says Russia fired at its jets over Syria in May in 'one-off'
Russia raps Israel on Ukraine but plays down Jewish Agency court case
AIPAC's 'dark money' could be the death knell to democratic elections, warn US lawmakers
Over 200 South Sudanese flee to Uganda
Veiled Muslim women face discrimination in Germany, Netherlands, Spain
Israel to build Synagogue in East Jerusalem's Silwan district
Tunisia: union calls on election authority not to restrict journalists
