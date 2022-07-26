Over 200 South Sudanese flee to Uganda

Police in Uganda said 237 South Sudanese citizens fled, Monday, to Uganda due to an ethnic conflict in their villages, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Uganda police spokesman, Fred Enanga, said during a press conference at police headquarters in the capital, Kampala, that the refugees mostly consisted of women and children.

"So far, we have received 237 South Sudanese who are running from an ethnic conflict in their country," he said.

Enanga said those fleeing have been taken to the Lukungu transfer camp in Lamwo district, from where they will be transferred to refugee camps.

Ethnic conflicts were very common in South Sudan a few years ago, and had stopped for some time. Such conflicts have led to many people from South Sudan fleeing to Uganda.

According to statistics from Uganda's Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, by December 2021, there were 950,000 South Sudanese refugees in Uganda.​​​​​​​

READ: World Bank to fund $100m in food insecurity aid to Sudan through WFP