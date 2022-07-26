PA likely does not want to probe shooting of ex-deputy PM, source says

Palestinian Authority (PA) has not yet launched a probe into the shooting and wounding of former deputy Prime Minister Nasiruddin Al-Shaer, who was shot seven times in both legs on Friday.

Reporting sources from the city of Nablus, Al-Resalah newspaper said the shooters are known to the PA as they are Fatah members and PA security officers.

Journalist Nawwaf Al-Amer, who was accompanying Al-Shaer when he was shot, said that the PA has not even checked the scene of the crime or CCTV cameras, and it has not summoned any of the suspects for questioning.

Al-Amer said that the PA has only questioned him and Al-Shaer and not carried out any investigations on the ground, stressing that the reports about a security campaign carried out in the area was "just fake news."

He called for the PA officials to prove their credibility and carry out promises they gave to Al-Shaer when they called him and wished him a speedy recovery.

"The assassination attempt is a full-fledged crime as it had been planned by the criminals," he said, adding that the homes of the former PM's brothers and relatives had come under fire on several occasions but the PA had failed to investigate the attacks.

He reiterated that the criminals celebrated the shooting on social media and said they were disappointed Al-Shaer had not been killed.

READ: Palestinian lawyers strike, protest changes made by Abbas