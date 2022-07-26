Portuguese / Spanish / English

Settler call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark 'Destruction of Temple'

Israeli police accompany a group of Jewish visitors past the Dome of the Rock mosque at the al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem on May 5, 2022 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
Right-wing Israeli Jewish settlers have called for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the so-called "Destruction of the Temple" on 9 August, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Taking to social media, settlers called for preparations for Talmudic rituals to be held inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Settlers and their leaders raid Islam's third holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque, on an almost daily basis under  the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Illegal excavations, which have been carried out secretly, have never found any proof of the existence of the alleged Jewish Temple beneath the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arab48 said.

