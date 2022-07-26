Settler call for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark 'Destruction of Temple'

Right-wing Israeli Jewish settlers have called for mass raids of Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark the so-called "Destruction of the Temple" on 9 August, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Taking to social media, settlers called for preparations for Talmudic rituals to be held inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Settlers and their leaders raid Islam's third holiest site, Al-Aqsa Mosque, on an almost daily basis under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

Illegal excavations, which have been carried out secretly, have never found any proof of the existence of the alleged Jewish Temple beneath the foundations of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Arab48 said.

