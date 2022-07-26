Tunisia: opposition accuses Saied of violating 'no campaigning' period

Six opposition parties in Tunisia have accused President Kais Saied of violating the usual rule about no campaigning by parties on the eve of a national poll, or while voters are going to cast their votes, Anadolu has reported. Saied gave a televised speech on Monday morning after casting his own vote in the referendum on a new draft constitution, in which he directed people to vote "yes" and attacked his opponents.

The president accused opponents, who he did not name, of causing crises in Tunisia. He also threatened them by saying that post-referendum, when he is expected to have absolute power in the country, he will ensure that they have a "fair trial".

Saied's speech, said Ennahda Movement, was a "clear and flagrant violation" of electoral norms regarding campaigning. Politicians and officials should maintain silence from the day before the poll until the end of the voting process.

The movement condemned what it described as an "extra-legal act" by the highest person of authority, and considered it "an additional indication of the formality of the referendum." It believes that the result has been determined in advance.

Ennahda expressed surprise at the silence of the officials of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) about what was a very public breach of the law. "This doubles the doubts about the credibility of the ISIE. Moreover, since this violation of the law was by the head of the authority, it is considered an indication of his degree of commitment to the provisions of the constitution and the law."

Other groups which condemned Saied's broadcast are part of the National Campaign to Abolish the Referendum. They are the Republican Party (centre left), the Democratic Current (socialist), the Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties (socialist), the Workers' Party (left wing) and the Democratic Modernist Pole (left wing). The described the silence of the ISIE as "deafening".

According to the campaign, Saied's behaviour is further evidence that the ISIE is not independent and so neither the voting process nor the result can be trusted.

Nevertheless, observers of the situation in Tunisia believe that the electorate will vote in favour of adopting the new constitution proposed by Saied, which will give him absolute power in the country. It will be, say his opponents, a return to dictatorship in the country where the "Arab Spring" started more than a decade ago.

As of 17:00 GMT yesterday, the Tunisian presidency had not responded to requests for a comment on the accusations made against Saied.