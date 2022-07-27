Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco navy rescues 359 irregular migrants

Royal Moroccan Navy officers intercept migrants in the water at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 19, 2021 in Fnideq [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
The Moroccan navy has rescued 359 irregular migrants in the three days from Saturday to Monday, the official news agency MAP reported Tuesday.

MAP quoted an unnamed military source as saying that the Coast Guard units intercepted and rescued 359 irregular migrants, including ten women and four children, who were on dinghies and that most of them are from sub-Saharan Africa.

The Moroccan official explained that the rescued immigrants received the necessary first aid.

In May, Moroccan authorities announced the thwarting of 14,746 illegal immigration attempts during the first quarter of the year.

Due to its geographical proximity to Europe, especially Spain, Morocco is a major transit point for irregular migrants looking to cross the Mediterranean to reach Europe.

