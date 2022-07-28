PA condemns Israel UN envoy's criticism of Abbas

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, following his criticism of PA President Mahmoud Abbas, Wafa news agency reported.

In a statement issued by its Foreign Ministry, the PA described Erdan's criticism of Abbas as "political and diplomatic terrorism and an extension to the organised terrorism practiced by the occupation state against the Palestinians, their property and holy sites on a daily basis."

The PA considered the "attack" on Abbas a "miserable, unsuccessful and scandalous attempt to export the Israeli crises to the Palestinians in order to hide the reality of its occupation, forced displacement and expulsion of Palestinians." It added this was also an attempt to "hide the reality of the Israeli apartheid against Palestinians."

READ: South Africa calls for Israel to be classified an Apartheid State

Meanwhile, the PA said that the Israeli claims made at the meeting of the UN Security Council were false, stressing that Israel "will not be able to mislead" the international community.

The PA reiterated that consecutive Israeli government "have aborted the prospects of making peace and undermined all forms of peace talks."

It stressed that the Israeli occupation "is not a partner for peace because it has been unable to shake the hand of the Palestinians who have been seeking peace."

Concluding its statement, the PA's Foreign Ministry said: "Israeli crimes and violations, including settlement, house demolitions, land expropriations, field executions and wide ethnic cleansing against Palestinians prove that the Israeli claims about peace are false."