PA official warns Israel against 'Judaisation' of gate to Al-Aqsa compound

The Palestinian Authority-appointed Mufti of Jerusalem has warned Israel against plans to Judaise the Magharbeh Gate leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Sheikh Muhammad Hussein condemned the Judaisation plan proposed by "the so-called Temple Mount Groups."

The plan apparently includes a proposal for the Israeli government to replace the sand hill and wooden bridge that connects Magharbeh Gate with Al-Buraq ("Western") Wall plaza with a new bridge ornamented with verses from the Torah.

"This plan is aimed at controlling the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque and allowing Israeli occupation forces and settlers to raid it night and day without being monitored," said Sheikh Hussein. "This will have dangerous consequences for the security of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Muslim worshippers."

The senior official pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities will have to take the blame for the consequences of this threat to the third holiest place for Muslims everywhere.

In the same statement, Sheikh Hussein also called on Jerusalemites to reject the military order which allows Israeli officials to obtain wills and other inheritance documents through the courts. "This is intended to make it easier for Palestinian land to be taken and sold to illegal settlers. It is part of the dangerous colonial Judaisation strategy to extend Israeli sovereignty over the whole city [of Jerusalem]."

In conclusion, he called for international pressure to put an end to Israeli aggression against Jerusalem, the holy sites in the city and its residents.

