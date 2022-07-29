Israel army kills Palestinian boy in eastern Ramallah

Israeli forces killed a Palestinian boy in a village near Ramallah, central occupied West Bank, on Friday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry said the 16-year-old teen succumbed to wounds he sustained from Israeli forces in the village of Al-Mughayir.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli settlers living in a settlement built on the village's land assaulted Palestinians staging an anti-settlement rally.

They said Israeli forces intervened in favour of the settlers, firing live and rubber-coated bullets, along with tear gas, at the Palestinians.

Palestinians hold demonstrations every week against illegal Jewish settlements in different parts of the occupied West Bank, particularly Beita, Beit Dajan, and Kafr Qaddoum villages.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

