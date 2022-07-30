Hamas condemns 'Israelising' education in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has condemned the Israeli occupation's attempts to "Israelise" Palestinian education in occupied Jerusalem.

In a statement issued on Friday, Hamas disclosed: "Increasing Israeli attempts to wipe out the Palestinian memory, distort the Palestinian identity and block any prospect for improving the educational environment in Palestinian schools."

The Palestinian movement hailed the Palestinian educational institutions for their "unique role", stressing the urgent need to support them.

"We stress that the attempts to 'Israelise' the Palestinian curriculum and target the Palestinian educational institutions are doomed to fail in the face of the growing Palestinian resilience and awareness," Hamas's statement urged.

Concluding its statement, Hamas called for mobilising efforts and resources to reinforce Palestinian education in Jerusalem so that the Palestinian people can regain their rights, above all, their right to education.

This came in response to an Israeli decision reported on Thursday about the closure of five Palestinian schools under the pretext of: "Incitement against the state and the army of Israel in their textbooks."

According to sources, the closure of five branches of Al-Eman Schools deprives 1,755 Palestinian students of their education.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation also closed Al-Ibrahimiyah College, affecting the education of a further 288 students.