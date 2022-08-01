Turkiye repatriates 301 illegal migrants to Haiti

August 1, 2022 at 2:31 pm
Turkiye's Directorate of Migration Management said that it has repatriated 301 migrants to Haiti after it verified that they entered the country illegally.
The migrants were returned to their home country on board a private plane.
This is the first time for the Turkish authorities to arrange for a trans-oceanic private flight to repatriate illegal immigrants.
