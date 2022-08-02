Egypt police arrest man filmed dragging stray dog with his car

A man has been arrested by Egyptian authorities yesterday after footage circulated online showed him tying up and dragging a stray dog behind his vehicle.

The video, which has since gone viral, has angered thousands of Egyptian social media users, who called for his arrest, reported The National.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Interior, the man's intention behind the act was to entertain his children.

The incident took place in the New Cairo district, and concerned citizens can be seen in the footage accosting the accused and chastising him over his cruel treatment of the dog.

Egypt's Animal Protection Foundation confirmed that the animal survived the incident, sustaining significant injuries. In a social media post, the animal welfare charity said they took the dog to their shelter.

Yesterday, the Foundation reported that the defendant has since been released on bail for ($26.3) 500 Egyptian pounds. The man is to appear before public prosecution to answer for his crime, the Interior Ministry stated.

