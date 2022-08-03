UN Mission calls for urgent solutions to Iraq crisis

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) called Wednesday on the country's politicians to prioritise national interests and find "urgent solutions to the country's crisis" through dialogue.

"We appeal to all actors to commit, actively engage and agree on solutions without delay," UNAMI said in a statement.

"Leaders must prioritise (the) national interest," it added.

For days, thousands of supporters of Shia leader, Muqtada Al-Sadr, have controlled the Parliament building in mass protest against the candidacy of Mohammed Al-Sudani, a former minister, who is the pro-Iran Coordination Framework's pick for the premier's post.

On Wednesday, outgoing Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, called for a "national dialogue" in a bid to bring all sides together to talk.

The UN mission warned that "meaningful dialogue among all Iraqi parties is now more urgent than ever, as recent events have demonstrated the rapid risk of escalation in this tense political climate".

"Iraq is facing an extensive list of outstanding domestic issues: it is in desperate need of economic reform, effective public service delivery as well as a federal budget – to name a few," the UN added.

"Hence, it is past time for political stakeholders to assume their responsibilities and act in the national interest," it added.

Responding to Kadhimi's proposal, Hadi Al-Amiri, a leader of Al-Fateh Alliance, announced his support for Al-Kadhimi's initiative.