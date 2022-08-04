Israel army arrests 23 Palestinians in West Bank

The Israeli Army, on Thursday, arrested 23 Palestinians during a raid on a number of West Bank governorates, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Club said: "The detainees are from the governorates of Hebron, Bethlehem (south), Tulkarm and Jenin (north)."

The Club also added that, among the detainees, eight were from the Al-Ajouli family from Hebron.

These arrests "constitute the most prominent systematic and consistent policies implemented by the occupation authorities on a daily basis," the statement added.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to the institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs, there are currently 4,650 Palestinians held in jails in Israel.

Israel: police arrest UAE tourists after shooting