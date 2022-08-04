More than 22,000 Moroccans sign petition against hosting German beer festival in Casablanca

More than 22,000 Moroccans have signed an online petition against the hosting of the famous German beer festival, Oktoberfest, in Casablanca in October.

On 19 July, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce had announced the plans to hold the festival. It said on its Facebook page that the festival would take place in a large tent that could accommodate 300 persons, who would pay between 800 and 1400 dirhams (between $78 and $133) to attend.

In response, Moroccans opposed to the idea, led by a group that calls itself the "Identity Consolidation Forum", launched a petition on Change.org against the festival, with more than 22,000 signatures registered on the petition to date.

With the petition going viral and signatures continuing to increase, the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce halted the selling of tickets to the festival and deleted the post that promoted the festival from its Facebook page. The Chamber made no further clarifications about the festival's fate.

A German Chamber source told Anadolu Agency that ticket sales now take place via email. The source refused to reveal whether the Chamber intends to cancel the festival.

