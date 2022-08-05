Latest News
Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
Ukraine disappointed in Lebanon decision to release ship carrying grain stolen by Russia
Patients evacuated as fire breaks out at historic Istanbul hospital
Lebanon is the angriest country in the world, followed by Turkiye, data shows
Lebanese woman in coma for two years since Beirut Port explosion
Houthi official says over $13bn of Yemen's oil wealth 'looted' over 5 years
Israeli authorities issue demolition notifications in occupied West Bank region of Masafer Yatta
Tunisia: Soumoud Coalition calls for national dialogue to amend new Constitution
Iraqi provinces suspend work in government offices due to extreme heat
PA: rise in tax revenue led to budget surplus
Islamic Jihad calls for release of Al-Saadi as military wing threatens Israel
More than 22,000 Moroccans sign petition against hosting German beer festival in Casablanca
Israel airlines obtain permit to fly over Saudi airspace
Haniyeh warns of 'repercussions' in Gaza as humanitarian situation deteriorates
Jewish National Fund Board to vote on $18m purchase of Palestinian land in Jordan Valley
