Lebanon banking sector to strike over 'harmful stance' against it

Lebanon's banking association announced today that banks would go on strike starting on Monday over what the banking sector has said is a build-up of "populist, harmful stances" taken against it,Â ReutersÂ reports.

The statement said the group was taking action over the recent treatment of the sector, particularly the arrest of the head of Lebanon's CreditBank this week.

LebanonÂ is in an economic quagmire and looking for immediate financial support. The country is going through one of theÂ worst financial crisesÂ seen globallyÂ since the mid-nineteenth centuryÂ and the Lebanese lira has been devalued.

Many in the banking sector believeÂ they are being blamed for the economic downturn in an effort to divert blame fromÂ corruptÂ government officials.

