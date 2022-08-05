Saudi Arabia's budget witnesses surplus after 2021 deficit

Saudi Arabia's budget has witnessed a fiscal surplus of 135.4 billion riyals ($36.1 billion) during the first half of 2022 amid a rise in crude oil revenues.

The kingdom's Ministry of Finance yesterday said in a statement that the country's revenues had surged by "43 per cent in the first half of 2022, reaching 648.3 billion riyals ($172.88 billion)," adding that Saudi Arabia's total expenses during the same period had increased by "ten per cent on an annual basis, hitting 512.9 billion riyals ($136.77 billion)."

"The kingdom's crude oil revenues during the first half of this year amounted to 433.7 billion riyals ($115.65 billion)," the statement pointed out.

Saudi Arabia is the world's third largest crude oil producer after the United States and Russia, with an average daily production of 10.6 million barrels. It is also the largest exporter globally, with over seven million barrels exported daily.

