Hamas calls on world to hold Israel accountable for its crimes

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas yesterday called on the international community to hold Israel accountable for its crimes, spokesman Hazem Qasem said.

Speaking to Anadolu, Qasem said: "Israel carries out war crimes and state terrorism against the Palestinians. This makes it necessary to hold it accountable at all levels," pointing to the International Criminal Court.

He stated that the "Israeli aggression on Gaza is a continuation of the policy of Israeli aggression on the Palestinians wherever they are, including in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem."

Qasem reiterated that the "Israeli aggression needs a response from the Palestinian resistance in order to force the enemy to pay the price for its crimes against Palestinians."

He called on the international community to put pressure on the Israeli occupation "to stop its aggression on Palestinians, which mounts to flagrant violations of the international law."

Israel ended a three-day bombing campaign against the Palestinians in Gaza last night following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt.

During the campaign, 44 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women, were killed, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said, and 360 others were wounded.