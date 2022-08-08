Israel: We have bank of targets in Gaza

Israel's Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern has said that the occupation army has a bank of targets in Gaza, pledging a "strong response" against anyone fighting Israel, Rai Al-Youm reported yesterday.

Speaking to Israeli media, Stern claimed that Israel has the right to continue its strikes against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip, claiming there would be lasting peace following the Israeli bombardment of Gaza.

He added that Israel has a large bank of targets in the coastal enclave.

Israel has killed 44 Palestinians, including 15 children and four women, since it launched its military campaign against Gaza on Friday.

"Israel has made very significant achievements in the operation," Stern said in an interview with Army Radio.

"If they continue to fire on us, we'll continue to respond, but if [Islamic Jihad] requests a deal — we aren't seeking war," Stern added.