After Israel war on Gaza, UAE royal compares Muslim deaths to Holocaust

UAE princess, Sheikha Hend Bint Faisal Al Qasimi, has criticised Israel's latest aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, during which 44 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children, and more than 360people were injured.

"The media that is controlled by you know who, wants you to NOT EVEN FEEL AN OUNCE OF SYMPATHY FOR THE DEAD BABIES, by claiming their terrorist Daddies DELIBERATELY USED them as HUMAN SHIELDS. No one believes you. Grow up. Stop the war," Sheikha Hend wrote on Twitter.

"Israel frames Gaza for 'preparing' for an Islamic Jihad. So, it sees bombing and killing civilians and babies as perfectly understandable and justified. The USA is calling this 'self defense'. Wow. Just wow," she added.

Comparing Muslim deaths to those of Jews during the Holocaust, she wrote: "6,636,235 Jews were killed in WW2, killed in Europe. At least 12.5M Muslims died in wars in past 25 years. You never hear a Muslim writing books, movies, starts a law that if you don't sympathize with our plight you are less of a human. We forgive & move on."

