Portuguese / Spanish / English

After Israel war on Gaza, UAE royal compares Muslim deaths to Holocaust

August 9, 2022 at 10:04 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE, US
A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]
A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]
 August 9, 2022 at 10:04 am

UAE princess, Sheikha Hend Bint Faisal Al Qasimi, has criticised Israel's latest aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip, during which 44 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children, and more than 360people were injured.

"The media that is controlled by you know who, wants you to NOT EVEN FEEL AN OUNCE OF SYMPATHY FOR THE DEAD BABIES, by claiming their terrorist Daddies DELIBERATELY USED them as HUMAN SHIELDS. No one believes you. Grow up. Stop the war," Sheikha Hend wrote on Twitter.

"Israel frames Gaza for 'preparing' for an Islamic Jihad. So, it sees bombing and killing civilians and babies as perfectly understandable and justified. The USA is calling this 'self defense'. Wow. Just wow," she added.

Comparing Muslim deaths to those of Jews during the Holocaust, she wrote: "6,636,235 Jews were killed in WW2, killed in Europe. At least 12.5M Muslims died in wars in past 25 years. You never hear a Muslim writing books, movies, starts a law that if you don't sympathize with our plight you are less of a human. We forgive & move on."

READ: Israel took months to prepare for latest offensive on Gaza, analysts say

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUAEUS
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments