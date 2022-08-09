Israel DM orders military to remain on alert around Gaza

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has ordered all Israeli army brigades positioned near the Gaza envelope to remain on alert, Arab48 reported today.

During a security assessment meeting held with army commanders, Gantz said: "I issued orders for all army sectors to continue being ready."

He continued: "I ordered the formation of a work team to reinforce security of the residents of Gaza envelope that will afford practical solutions," adding that the army is working continuously to afford protection for Israelis in the northern areas.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced "the gradual rollback of safety precautions," including the reopening of roads near the Gaza fence.

In a statement, it said that roads in the area were first closed last week after Israel arrested an Islamic Jihad leader in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Times of Israel, the statement stated that the residents of areas in the so-called "Gaza envelope" area no longer required to remain near bomb shelters.

The Israeli occupation army said Palestinian groups fired over 1,100 rockets toward Israel during the Israeli offensive on Gaza, around 380 of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system.

During the offensive on Gaza, 44 Palestinians were killed, including 15 children and four women. Some 360 Palestinian civilians were also wounded.

READ: Why Israel is concerned about the latest aggression against Gaza