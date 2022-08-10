20 killed in Russia, Syria regime attacks on northern Syria in July

Twenty civilians, including eight children and two women, were killed in Russian and Syrian air and artillery attacks on north-western Syria in July, according to the Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets.

The group said 75 attacks were recorded during July, which resulted in killing 20 civilians and the injury of 34 others, including 13 children and four women.

The most violent attack took place on 22 July on the village of Al-Jadidah, near the city of Jisr Al-Shughour, when a Russian air strike killed seven civilians, including four children from one family and injured 12 others, including eight children, according to the same source.

The group added that July recorded the highest number of casualties so far this year, noting that number of traffic accidents, drowning as well as fires breaking out from the heat waves, were also high.

The attacks by the Russian warplanes, Syrian regime artillery and militias loyal to them targeted civilian homes, public buildings and camps for internally displaced people.

The White Helmets noted that its teams have responded to 370 attacks since the start of the year.

