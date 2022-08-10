Book Launch 'Evolving Situation in Afghanistan International and National Perspectives'

The Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) held a series of conversations on the evolving political and economic situation in Afghanistan pre and post Taliban assumption of power.

These conversations have been encapsulated by CAMEA in the form of a consolidated (edited) book, titled "Evolving Situation in Afghanistan International and National Perspectives."

This book project has brought together chapter contributions from international and national authors on the evolving economic and political situation in Afghanistan.

While the book was presented to the honorable Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on June 16th, 2022, ISSI's foundation day, CAMEA will have its formal launch on August 10, 2022 at 1500 hrs (pst) at the ISSI premises.

Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's Special Representative to Afghanistan has consented to be the Chief Guest, while Ambassador Mohammad Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan has consented to be the Keynote Speaker at the occasion.