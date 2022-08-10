Portuguese / Spanish / English

Palestinian Journalists Syndicate renews demand for international protection of journalists

Palestinian Journalists Syndicate in the Gaza Strip goes on strike in protest against the security officers' aggression towards their colleagues in occupied Ramallah, West Bank, 13 March 2017. [Images by Mohammad Asad / Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate (PJS) protest against ill treatment of their colleagues [Mohammad Asad / Middle East Monitor]
The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate condemned the Israeli sniper shooting at the headquarters of the Shabab FM radio station in the city of Nablus during the Israeli attack on the old city this week.

According to the testimony of the radio journalists, while their colleagues were working at the radio station, three sniper bullets were fired from the side where the occupation forces were located, which clearly confirms that the occupation was targeting the radio station.

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate held the occupation responsible for this crime and demanded that the International Federation of Journalists denounce it. It also called for the prosecution of the Israeli occupation for its crimes against journalists.

The Journalists' Syndicate renewed its call to the UN to provide protection for journalists by implementing Resolution 2222 on protecting journalists in occupied areas and to ensure that the leaders of the occupation do not continue to go unpunished, because they will then continue their crimes against journalists.

