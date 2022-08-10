Qatar Red Crescent launches emergency humanitarian response for Gaza

A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Prayers for those who died during Israel’s 3-day assault on Gaza from 5-7 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Prayers for those who died during Israel’s 3-day assault on Gaza from 5-7 August 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] A view of destruction after Israeli attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on August 7, 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Qatar Red Crescent Society has launched an emergency humanitarian response following the Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Forty-four Palestinians were killed in the Israeli attack, including women and 15 children. A further 365 were wounded.

Even as the first Israeli missiles fell last Friday, the society activated its Disaster Information Management Centre in Doha to keep updated about the humanitarian situation and needs in the enclave. Gaza has been under a strict Israeli-led siege for sixteen years, which has created a humanitarian catastrophe.

The society said that its office in Gaza is coordinating closely with humanitarian partners, mainly the Palestine Red Crescent Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. It has allocated $1.1 million for emergency measures to meet the key needs of more than sixty thousand civilians most affected by the Israeli bombardment.

The action plan includes food parcels for 30,000 people; urgent support for Gaza's hospitals to help up to 20,000 people; the rehabilitation of damaged water and sewage facilities benefitting 10,000 people; and the rehabilitation of damaged homes for 250 people.

The Qatar Red Crescent Society denounced the Israeli bombing of residential districts and civilian buildings, which left dozens of casualties, destroyed homes and lost livelihoods. "This is one more episode of crackdown on the already suffering, blockaded Gaza," it added.

