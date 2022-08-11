Gaza: Egyptian delegation to visit Tel Aviv to follow up ceasefire terms

A delegation of Egypt's security officials is to visit Tel Aviv and the Gaza Strip to follow up the implementation of the ceasefire deal reached between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad last weekend, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Wednesday.

According to local sources, Egypt has told the Palestinians that the delegation is planning to visit Israel to follow up on the ceasefire deal next week. In Gaza, its members will meet Hamas and Islamic Jihad officials.

The delegation will be led by Egyptian Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel. It will discuss the ceasefire deal and accelerate its implementation, including the release of the hunger striker Khalil Awawdeh and senior Islamic Jihad figure Bassam Al-Saadi.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has claimed that he did not know that the release of Awawdeh and Al-Saadi was part of the deal. However, in a press conference following the announcement of the ceasefire, Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah said that Egypt had said that it would work with Israel on the release of the two prisoners. I

sraeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz refused to explain to Channel 12 TV how the Israeli authorities intend to deal with the issue of the two prisoners.

READ: As Israel was killing civilians in Gaza, the hypocritical world stood by and watched