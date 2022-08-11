Israel: Russia-Iran space project may reduce our ability to spy

Iran's latest space cooperation project with Russia could give Tehran the capacity to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles with nuclear warheads in the future, Israeli officials fear.

According to the Jerusalem Post, officials believe the partnership could also help Iran monitor targets throughout the region and reduce Israeli spies' ability to penetrate the Islamic Republic's border with operations which hold back its nuclear progress.

On Tuesday, Russia launched an Iranian satellite into orbit from southern Kazakhstan, Reuters reported.

The remote Khayyam sensing satellite was launched by a Russian Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and entered orbit successfully, Russia's space agency said.

The United States criticised the move, saying the growing cooperation between Russia and Iran was a "deep threat".

The Iranian Space Agency reported that the goal of launching the satellite is to monitor the country's borders, improve productivity in agriculture, monitor water resources and manage natural hazards.

