Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually

Iran provides tens of millions of dollars to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza every year, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said yesterday.

"Iran, via the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, transfers know-how and attempts to smuggle materials to Gaza, which are then used to build weapons aimed at civilians," the Jerusalem Post quoted Gantz as saying during a joint press conference with Cyprus' Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides who is visiting Tel Aviv.

"Islamic Jihad has an open tab in Iran," he said, adding: "Iran provides Islamic Jihad in Gaza with tens of millions of dollars per year."

Gantz added that Islamic Jihad fired about 1,000 rockets at Israel during the occupation state's last assault on Gaza last weekend. He accused the Iranian regime of funding the Islamic Jihad movement, warning that Israel will continue to act against Iran's partners in the region.

