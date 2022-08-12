Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel accuses Iran of providing Islamic Jihad millions of dollars annually

August 12, 2022 at 2:25 pm | Published in: Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on 8 April 2022 [GPO/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on 8 April 2022 [GPO/Anadolu Agency]
 August 12, 2022 at 2:25 pm

Iran provides tens of millions of dollars to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement in Gaza every year, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said yesterday.

"Iran, via the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, transfers know-how and attempts to smuggle materials to Gaza, which are then used to build weapons aimed at civilians," the Jerusalem Post quoted Gantz as saying during a joint press conference with Cyprus' Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides who is visiting Tel Aviv.

"Islamic Jihad has an open tab in Iran," he said, adding: "Iran provides Islamic Jihad in Gaza with tens of millions of dollars per year."

Gantz added that Islamic Jihad fired about 1,000 rockets at Israel during the occupation state's last assault on Gaza last weekend. He accused the Iranian regime of funding the Islamic Jihad movement, warning that Israel will continue to act against Iran's partners in the region.

READ: Why is the abandonment of Palestine justified by using Iran as a pretext?

Categories
IranIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments