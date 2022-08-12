Saudi: Wanted man detonates explosive belt to avoid capture

A wanted man detonated an explosive belt killing himself in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah on Wednesday, security officials revealed today.

A Pakistani expatriate who lives in the kingdom and three security personnel were injured as a result, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) added. The injured were transferred to hospital for treatment.

Abdullah Al-Bakri Al-Shehri blew himself up after being cordoned off in the Al-Samer neighbourhood of Jeddah on Wednesday evening, the official spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security said. The fugitive, who was listed as number 4 on the kingdom's Most Wanted List, had been tracked down following a security operation.

Authorities vowed to continue their efforts to detain all those who threaten the safety and security of the kingdom.

